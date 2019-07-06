New Delhi: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi criticised the Union Budget 2019 for not ‘providing scholarship to one crore Muslim students’ as promised by Union Minister of Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi. “Naqvi had promised to give scholarship to one crore Muslims students every year. Why was the scholarship not provided in the Union Budget?, asked Owaisi while addressing a public gathering in Hyderabad.

He also claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi can not defeat K Chandrashekar Rao in Telangana as the Chief Minister is an equally staunch Hindu. ” BJP now says that they will form govt in Telangana. CM K Chandrashekar Rao is a staunch Hindu, if Modi goes to 2 temples, KCR goes to 6 temples. BJP knows that it can’t defeat KCR in the name of Hinduism.We’re not against Hinduism, but are against Hindutva,” the AIMIM chief stated.

The Hyderabad MP accused the BJP of creating a rift between Hindus and Muslims in the country, while asserting that his party will not let that happen. “Muslims are afraid of being lynched. During Modi’s tenure, as many as 50 people have been lynched. BJP’s agenda is to create a rift between Hindus and Muslims, but we will not let this happen,” AIMIM chief said.

Moreover, he urged Narendra Modi-led government to formulate a law to put a halt to mob lynching. “Justice Mishra and Chandrachud had directed the Centre to make law on the mob lynching. Why has it not been made?” asked Owaisi.

He also lauded Bollywood actor Zaira Wasim, who recently announced her‘disassociation’ from the field of acting.

“After the child (Zaira) wrote that she is quitting films it created quite a furore with people saying that she was scared away by mullahs. You must be finding it difficult to understand how this girl took such a decision. I am proud that she has taken the decision based on her ‘Deen’ (faith),” said the Hyderabad MP.

Last week, Zaira Wasim, the national award-winning actor had said that she was not happy with the line of work (acting) as it interfered with her faith and religion. The 18-year-old actor said as she completed five years in the profession, she wanted to “confess that I am not truly happy with this identity i.e my line of work”.