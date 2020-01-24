New Delhi: Madras High Court on Friday dismissed the case filed by a Dravidian outfit against actor-politican Rajinikanth over his comment against social reformer EV Ramasamy, popularly known as ‘Periyar’. Dismissing the case against the superstar, the court asked why the plea was not taken to Magistrate Court first.

“Why rush to High Court instead of going to Magistrate Court?” the Madras HC asked the petitioner.

Notably, Dravidar Viduthalai Kazhagam (DVK) had knocked Madras High Court’s door seeking a direction to the police to register a case against the actor. The Dravidian outfit has accused the actor uttering a blatant lie and demanded his unconditional apology over his remarks that triggered protests across Chennai.

Speaking at the 50th anniversary function of Tamil magazine ‘Thuglak’, Rajinikanth had said that naked images of Lord Rama and Sita were displayed during a rally in 1971 in Salem that was led by Periyar.

On Tuesday, the superstar also defended his remarks and stated that he won’t apologise for his comments on the social reformer. Rajinikanth, who was accused of ‘maligning’ Periyar, asserted that his remarks were based on news reports he read. He also carried copies of the news clippings and newspapers as evidence to justify his comment.

“I did not make up what I said, there are even published stories in media on it, I can show them. I will not apologise”, the actor told reporters when he was asked to comment on the protests that have erupted in Chennai following his controversial remarks on Periyar.