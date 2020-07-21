New Delhi: “Why should Gujarat rule all states,” asked West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi for humiliating the party on a regular basis, during the mega virtual rally on Tuesday. Also Read - COVID-19 Pandemic: Try These 4 Household Items That Are Said to Kill Novel Coronavirus

"We will throw the BJP out of West Bengal in the 2021 Assembly elections. Trinamool Congress will form the government again. The next elections will show a new direction to the state as well as to the country," she asserted.

Accusing the BJP of using state agencies to try and topple Bengal govt, Banerjee lashed out at the central government for destabilising governments in non-saffron states like Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal and Rajasthan.

“The Central govt has neglected us, it has deprived Bengal of resources. People of West Bengal will give them a befitting reply. Outsiders will not run the state,” the Trinamool Congress supremo said, adding that there are some leaders who don’t have any political experience, who speak of “killing people and setting things ablaze”.

They only tell lies to create new fights between communities, Banerjee slammed.

“What is happening in Uttar Pradesh? People in that state are afraid of lodging complaints with the police. Several policemen were killed in a single incident,” Mamata Banerjee pointed out referring to the Kanpur encounter during the raid on gangster Vikas Dubey.

She also highlighted the devastating riots in northeast Delhi and lambasted at the Centre for curtailing justice by silencing the people. “We will never forget how you killed people in Delhi and threw bodies in the drain,” she said.

Today’s mega digital rally was not just a show of strength on the part of TMC but also a platform which sets the tone of the party’s policies and politics for the entire year.

The BJP and the TMC, which have been at each other’s jugular over the handling of the COVID-19 situation, migrant workers’ plight and cyclone Amphan, have launched a blitzkrieg on various virtual platforms, tearing into each other over these issues.

Last week, the two parties also started a spat over the alleged murder of BJP MLA Debendra Nath Roy who was found hanging at a shop near his house in the north Bengal town of Raiganj.