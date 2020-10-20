New Delhi: After Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday condemned former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath’s ‘item’ remark on a woman BJP leader, the latter refused to apologise citing that he has already clarified the context in which he made that statement. Also Read - 'Unfortunate', Rahul Gandhi Disapproves of Kamal Nath's 'Item' Remark Against BJP Candidate

"It is Rahul Gandhi's opinion. I have already clarified the context in which I made that statement… Why should I apologise when I did not intend to insult anyone? If anyone felt insulted, I have already expressed regret," Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) chief Kamal Nath said.

While addressing a press briefing in Wayanad on Tuesday, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi said he did not like the kind of language Kamal Nath used.

#WATCH It is Rahul Gandhi's opinion. I have already clarified the context in which I made that statement… Why should I apologise when I did not intend to insult anyone? If anyone felt insulted, I have already expressed regret: Former MP CM Kamal Nath https://t.co/Io2z9b3Tiu pic.twitter.com/nfB8Eum4nH — ANI (@ANI) October 20, 2020

“Kamal Nath ji is from my party but personally, I don’t like the type of language that he used…I don’t appreciate it, regardless of who he is. It is unfortunate,” Rahul Gandhi said.

Sparking a controversy ahead of bypolls, the former CM referred to Imarti Devi, who switched over to the BJP from Congress, as an ‘item’ at an election meeting in Gwalior’s Dabra.

“Suresh Raje ji hamare ummeedvar hai…yeh uske jaise nah hai…kya hai uska naam … main kya uska naam lun? …apko toh mujhe pehle savdhan karna chahiye tha … yeh kya item hai… (Our candidate is not like her… what’s her name? You know her better and should have warned me earlier… What an item!),” Kamal Nath said in Hindi while the crowd called out Imarti Devi’s name.