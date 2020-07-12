New Delhi: After Kerala’s Thiruvananthapuram, BS Yediyurappa-led Karnataka government is mulling implementing triple lockdown in the state in a bid to contain the rising number of coronavirus cases. Reports have claimed that public health experts in the state (Karnataka) have requested the Chief Minister to adopt Kerala’s model to break the chains of COVID-19 transmission. Also Read - COVID-19 India: Over 28,000 Cases Recorded in Past 24 Hours, States Brace For Fresh Lockdowns

So how triple lockdown works? Why Kerala opted for it? Also Read - Rekha Informs BMC She Will Get Her COVID-19 Test Done Herself After Her Security Guard Contracted Virus

Following a rapid surge in COVID-19 cases, Kerala’s Thiruvananthapuram was placed under week-long triple lockdown from July 6. Having said that, areas under jurisdiction of the that area saw an effective containment strategy, prepared by the Kerala Police. Also Read - Maharashtra News: Governor BS Koshyari Goes Into Self Isolation After 18 People Test Positive For COVID-19 in Raj Bhavan

The area under triple lockdown witnesses motorcycle patrols by policemen, aerial surveillances. In a bid to track their activities, police officials route the CCTV cameras of shops, nearby establishments to their control room. With the consent of people residing in containment zones, police also develop a mobile app to keep an eye on their movements using geo-location.

The app also has an SOS button through which the people can seek help from the police.

Three steps of Triple Lockdown

Triple lockdown comprises three steps – Lock I, Lock II and Lock III.

Under lock I, the authorities restrict the movement of all people in the district. They ensure that no one entered the designated area and nobody moved out of it.

The Lock II is enforced from where COVID-19 cases have been detected. Under this, authorities warned of action against those who venture out unnecessarily.

Under Lock III houses of infected persons are watched thoroughly. Officials ensure that infected persons and their family members do not step out.

94% cases reduced in 3 weeks

Triple lockdown was first impalemented in April in Kasaragod district of Kerala. It had reportedly helped in bringing down the number of active cases in the area by 94% within 21 days.