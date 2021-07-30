New Delhi: After some states such as Kerala and Karnataka witnessed a steep rise in coronavirus cases again in the last couple of days, the Central government on Friday said the easing of lockdown combined with pandemic fatigue, lack of community adherence to Covid-appropriate behavior, and circulation of more transmissible variants of SARS-CoV-2 are some of the reasons behind such massive spike.Also Read - Tamil Nadu Lockdown Update: Govt Extends Restrictions Till August 9, Check What’s Allowed, What’s Not

“Easing of lockdown combined with pandemic fatigue, lack of community adherence to COVID appropriate behavior and evolution and circulation of more transmissible variants of SARS-CoV-2 viruses can be attributed for the surge in Coronavirus cases in some states and UTs,” Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar said in a written reply to Lok Sabha. Also Read - Andhra Pradesh Lockdown: Night Curfew Extended Till Aug 14, Action Will be Taken Against Violators

He said according to the WHO, there is some evidence to indicate higher transmissibility for cases infected with variants of SARS-CoV-2 like Delta and Delta plus. Also Read - Karnataka Lockdown: New CM Bommai Hints at Imposing Strict Measures As COVID Cases Rise

“The ministry of health after expert deliberations has concluded that the existing clinical management protocol for managing COVID-19 cases suffices for treatment of cases infected with variants of COVID-19 and doesn’t warrant any change, Pawar said.

Pawar was responding to a question on whether new strains like Delta plus and Lambda are more infectious and the reasons for the recent surge in coronavirus cases in some states and UTs including Kerala, Arunachal Pradesh, Tripura, Odisha, Chhattisgarh and Manipur.

Elaborating on the steps taken by the government for urgent control and containment measures of the disease, Pawar said, although health is a state subject, the Union government has provided the required technical support and also provided logistic and financial support to the states to further strengthen the existing health infrastructure to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic.

A three-tier arrangement of dedicated COVID-19 health facilities [(i) COVID Care Center (CCC); (ii) Dedicated Covid Health Centre (DCHC) and (iii) Dedicated COVID Hospital (DCH)] has been implemented in the country to reduce the risk of cross infection to non-COVID patients as well as to maintain continuity of non-COVID essential health services in the country, Pawar said.

To generate oxygen at the health facility level, PSA plants are being established in each district hospital to reduce the burden on the medical oxygen supply grid across the country. To fast-track the availability of medical oxygen in rural and peri-urban areas, more than 39,000 oxygen concentrators have been allocated to various states, Pawar said.

He also informed the Lok Sabha that the states and UTs and state drugs controllers have been requested to verify stock of drugs and check other malpractices and take effective steps to curb hoarding and black marketing of Remdesivir, a key medicine in COVID-19 treatment.