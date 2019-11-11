New Delhi: Amid the ongoing impasse in Maharashtra over rotational Chief Minister’s post, Union Minister of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises and Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant resigned from his ministerial post on Monday.

Taking to Twitter, Sawant announced his resignation and said that he would soon address a press conference on the matter. “Shiv Sena’s side is the truth. Why stay in the government in Delhi in such an environment?” the Sena MP wrote on the micro-blogging site.

His resignation comes a day after Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik asked Sena to sever ties with the BJP ‘if it wants to form government with the support of Congress-NCP alliance’.

“If it (Sena) wants to form government with the support of Congress-NCP alliance, then it first needs to break away ties with the BJP both from Maharashtra and Centre. The NCP MLAs will meet on November 12 to decide on the future action of the party”, Malik had stated.Meanwhile on Sunday evening, Maharashtra governor BS Koshyari asked the Sena to indicate “willingness and ability” to form government in the state.

Koshyari’s invitation to the Sena comes after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) refused his proposal on the matter.

“The mandate of the people was for the Shiv Sena-BJP combine. We cannot form the government on our own.If Shiv Sena wants to disrespect it and form govt with Congress and NCP, then all our best wishes are with them”, state BJP chief Chandrakant Patil had asserted yesterday after a meeting with the Governor.

The BJP and Shiv Sena, who are partners in the ruling alliance in Maharashtra, had fought the Assembly polls together on October 21. While the BJP emerged as the single largest party by winning 105 seats, Sena bagged 56 seats in the 288-member Vidhan Sabha.Even after getting the required numbers to form the government, there has been a delay in cobbling up a coalition owing to differences between the two parties on power-sharing.