New Delhi: While parents are eagerly waiting for COVID-19 vaccine for their children, health experts have said that there is no urgency to inoculate children as the trials are still on. The statement comes as India achieved a major milestone in its vaccination programme against coronavirus as the cumulative vaccine doses administered in the country surpassed the 100-crore mark on Thursday.Also Read - Proves That COVID Vaccine is Safe, Effective: AIIMS Chief Dr Guleria on India Achieving 1 Billion Doses

Dr Gagandeep Kang, vaccine expert and professor at the Wellcome Trust Research Laboratory asserted that before administering vaccine to children below 12 years of age India needs to deliberate on many unanswered questions.

“Should we use inactivated virus vaccines or should we wait for mRNA vaccines? There are many questions we need to deliberate on and answer appropriately. We don’t know enough about the performance of these vaccines yet. Right now, we don’t have enough data to make informed decisions,” CNN-News 18 quoted Dr Kang as saying.

Echoing similar remarks, Dr K Srinath Reddy, president of the Public Health Foundation of India (PHFI) said that there is no need to vaccinate young children unless they are immunocompromised.

Earlier on October 12, an expert panel had granted emergency use approval (EUA) to Covaxin – Bharat Biotech’s COVID-19 vaccine for children between the ages of two and 18.

“After detailed deliberation, the committee recommended grant of market authorisation of the vaccine for the age group of 2 to 18 years for restricted use in emergency situations subject to the certain conditions,” the Subject Expert Committee (SEC) stated in its recommendations.

The final approval, however, will be given by the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI). Once approved, Covaxin will become the second vaccine to be cleared for use on children.

In August DCGI had granted emergency approval to the Zycov-D, a COVID-19 vaccine developed by the Ahmedabad based Zydus Cadillac group for use in adolescents 12 years old and above.

Until now vaccines Covishield, Covaxin and Sputnik V are being given to only those above 18 years of age and unlike ZyCoV-D, these are two-dose vaccines.