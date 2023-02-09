Home

News

India

‘Why This Generation Is Scared To Keep Nehru Surname?’ PM Modi Rips Apart Gandhis | Highlights

‘Why This Generation Is Scared To Keep Nehru Surname?’ PM Modi Rips Apart Gandhis | Highlights

"Some had problems with names of schemes of government and Sanskrit words in the names. I read in a report that 600 govt schemes were in the Gandhi-Nehru family's name...I don't understand why people from their generation don't keep Nehru as their surname, what's the fear & shame?" questioned PM Modi.

PM Modi Rajya Sabha Speech

New Delhi: Launching a veiled attack on Gandhis, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while speaking in Rajya Sabha asked why none of them used the surname ‘Nehru’ after Jawaharlal Nehru. “Some had problems with names of schemes of government and Sanskrit words in the names. I read in a report that 600 govt schemes were in the Gandhi-Nehru family’s name…I don’t understand why people from their generation don’t keep Nehru as their surname, what’s the fear & shame?” questioned PM Modi.

#WATCH | Nation is watching how an individual is strongly facing many. They (Opposition parties) don’t have enough slogans and have to change their slogans. I am living for the country…: PM Modi in Rajya Sabha pic.twitter.com/bfzzQyhSNm — ANI (@ANI) February 9, 2023

You may like to read

PM Modi in Rajya Sabha: Highlights From His Address

“I want to tell these MPs (Oppostion MPs)…the more you throw ‘keechad’, the better the lotus will bloom”, said PM Modi. “This country is not the property of any family”, said PM Modi in an apparent reference to Gandhis. They (Congress) used to say ‘Gareebi Hatao’ but did nothing for over 4 decades. While we work hard to meet the expectations and aspirations of the people of the country. Nation is watching how an individual is strongly facing many. They (Opposition parties) don’t have enough slogans and have to change their slogans. I am living for the country. In Tamil Nadu too, govts of veterans like MGR & Karunanidhi were dismissed by Congress people. Sharad Pawar’s govt was toppled too. We have seen what happened with NTR when he was in US for treatment & attempts were made to topple his govt, said PM Modi. Which party and people in power misused Article 356? Elected govts were toppled 90 times, who were those who did that? A Prime minister used Article 356 50 times & that name is Indira Gandhi. In Kerala communist govt was elected which wasn’t liked by Pandit Nehru & was toppled, said PM. Some had problems with names of schemes of govt & Sanskrit words in the names. I read in a report that 600 govt schemes were in the Gandhi-Nehru family’s name…I don’t understand why people from their generation don’t keep Nehru as their surname, what’s the fear & shame? PM Modi. “Today, more than 350 private companies have come into the defence sector. Our country is doing exports worth almost Rs 1 lakh crore in this sector. From retail to tourism, every sector has grown”, said PM. There was pressure from people in world to sell their vaccine in our market, articles were written, TV interviews were given.There were attempts till yesterday to insult our scientists but my country’s scientists made vaccines that were approved & benefitted 150 countries. For decades, the development of tribal communities was neglected. We gave top priority to their welfare… People of the country are repeatedly rejecting Congress. People are watching them and punishing them.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.