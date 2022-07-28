New Delhi: The Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla railway line in Jammu and Kashmir will not just be a gamechanger for the union territory but also for the country. In its latest update, the Northern Railway said it has achieved a break through in the escape tunnel in its Kashmir rail link project.Also Read - Jammu-Srinagar National Highway Closed For Traffic. Check Alternative Routes

“We have achieved a major milestone in the USBRL project by executing the break-through of the escape tunnel T-48 between Sumber and Sangaldan station,” General Manager, Northern Railway, Ashutosh Gangal was quoted as saying by news agency IANS.

Earlier, a senior official said Kashmir valley would be connected to Jammu and the rest of the country by 2023, providing efficient connectivity to Kashmir valley with other parts of the country through a rail network.

A Formidable Engineering Feat: Tunnel T2 of Udhampur – Srinagar- Baramulla Rail Link Project (USBRL) is over 5 kms long, & is accompanied by a parallel Escape tunnel. USBRL is one of the most challenging Railway projects, and is crucial for the development of Jammu & Kashmir. pic.twitter.com/ZufPM37YJT — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) October 9, 2020

Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Line Escape Tunnel – All You Need To Know