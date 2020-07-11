Uttar Pradesh Lockdown News: After a review of the present situation of coronavirus and other communicable diseases, Uttar Pradesh went under total lockdown from 10 PM on July 10. Uttar Pradesh, the most populous state in India was one appreciated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for its effort in containing the spread of the COVID-19, despite its population of 24 crore. Also Read - Coronavirus in Karnataka: CM Yediyurappa Goes Into Self Isolation After Staff at Home Office Test Positive

So what is the need of strict restrictions now? What does the government want by imposing the curbs over the weekend?

Speaking to a portal, sources claimed that by imposing restrictions in the state over the weekend the Yogi Adityanath-led government in UP has aimed to achieve two things.

1 . Restrict non-essential movement

2. Successful screening of every household in the state

UP had only 37 cases of when PM Modi had announced first lockdown on March 24. Lucknow Agra, Ghaziabad, and Gautam Budh Nagar were badly-hit by the pandemic. A month later, the tally of confirmed cases in the state inched closer to 2,000 and the death toll rose to 31.

By the end of May, the state had more than 8,000 cases and 215 fatalities. The government said that the surge has been witnessed due to the increased testing and the arrival of migrant workers in the state. The state government had exuded confidence that the situation would soon be brought under control.

A month later, the Narendra Modi-led Centre’s 3-phase ‘unlock’ plan began, which aimed to restart the economy in phases. After the ‘Unclock 1’ , the state’s tally of COVID-19 cases witnessed an increase of over 15,000 infections and fresh 480 fatalities created havoc in the state. With 23,492 cases and nearly 700 deaths, the COVID-19 curve in Uttar Pradesh refused to flatten.

At present, Uttar Pradesh has 33,700 cases and 889 fatalities. Earlier on Friday, it witnessed the highest single-day spike of 1,338 cases and a total of 27 patients succumbed to the disease. Ghaziabad, Gautam Budh Nagar and Lucknow are the worst-affected districts in the state with 1,352, 1,011 and 855 active cases respectively.