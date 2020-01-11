New Delhi: Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Friday accused Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of not taking a strong stand on the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), so as to please both pro and anti-CAA sides and also called him ‘helpless’ over his failure to meet students injured in last Sunday’s mob attack at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU).

In recent days, the Delhi Chief Minister has come under fire for not meeting students injured in the JNU attack, as well as those who were injured in the police crackdown in the Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) University last month. Many have linked it to the upcoming Delhi Assembly Election, alleging that the Chief Minister does not want to ‘upset the majority community’ by meeting those perceived as ‘anti-nationals’ by them.

“The Delhi Chief Minister perhaps wants both pro and anti-CAA people on his side, which is why he is yet to take a strong stand on it. Why should people vote for him if he cannot speak on the issue,” news agency PTI quoted Tharoor as saying at a press conference.

“I don’t know who has ordered him not to speak on the violence against the students, not meet them and not take a clear stand on the CAA. You are the CM and no one can order you,” Tharoor further remarked.

The Delhi Police yesterday named JNU students’ union president Aishe Ghosh, who was among those injured in the attack, among nine suspects in connection with the violence. The CAA, meanwhile, officially came into force as a law late last night.

Delhi Assembly Election will be held in a single phase on February 8. Counting of votes will be done and results announced on February 11.