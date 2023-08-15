Home

News

India

Why was India Given Independence on ‘August 15, 1947’ At ‘The Stroke of Midnight Hour’?

Why was India Given Independence on ‘August 15, 1947’ At ‘The Stroke of Midnight Hour’?

On the day of independence, Jawaharlal Nehru gave his very famous 'Tryst with Destiny' speech. The leader spoke about India getting it's independence on August 15, 1947, at 'the stroke of midnight hour'. Why was August 15 and midnight chosen for granting country its long due freedom, let's find out...

Jawaharlal Nehru Delivers His Tryst With Destiny Speech

New Delhi: Today, India completed 76 years of independence and as the nation marks its 77th Independence Day celebrations, let us look back at the day when India achieved its independence on August 15, 1947 from the British rule. August 15, 1947 was selected as the date for granting freedom to the country and the time was decided as ‘midnight’, as mentioned in India’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru’s speech, ‘Tryst with Destiny’. Let us take you back to 1947 to understand why India was granted its long-due freedom at ‘midnight’.

Trending Now

India as a nation remained under the rule of the British Raj for about three centuries. After a lot of struggle, India was finally granted freedom by the last British Governor General of India, Lord Mountbatten, with the Indian Independence Act,1947. Initially, transfer of powers to India was supposed to happen by June 30, 1948 but later on, this date was advanced to August 15.

Why Did India Get Independence On August 15, 1947?

Lord Mountbatten had two justifications for deciding to transfer powers to India on August 15, 1947 instead of June, 1948. Firstly, he said that he did not want any riots, protests and bloodshed which is why he thought it is better to transfer powers as soon as possible. Secondly, during World War II, Japan surrendered on August 15 and that date marked its second anniversary.

In the book ‘Freedom at Midnight’, Lord Mountbatten quoted- “The date I chose came out of the blue. I chose it in reply to a question. I was determined to show I was the master of the whole event. When they asked if we had set a date, I knew it had to be soon. I hadn’t worked it out exactly then — I thought it had to be about August or September, and I then went out to August 15. Why? Because it was the second anniversary of Japan’s surrender.”

Independence ‘At The Stroke Of The Midnight Hour’

We have grown up hearing the first Prime Minister of India, Jawaharlal Nehru’s first speech to the Indian Constituent Assembly in the Parliament House, on the eve of Indian Independence. Considered to be one of the greatest speeches of the 20th century, it reads that India got its freedom at midnight.

To quote that part of the speech- “Long years ago, we made a tryst with destiny. Now the time has come when we shall redeem our pledge – not wholly or in full measure – but very substantially. At the stroke of the midnight hour, when the world sleeps, India will awake to life and freedom. A moment comes, but rarely in history, when we step out from the old to the new, when an age ends, and when the soul of a nation, long suppressed, finds utterance.”

Why India got its freedom from the British Raj at midnight, is not specified particularly in history, however, there are a few theories and researches that discuss why freedom was chosen to be given at midnight. Lord Mountbatten, when announced August 15 as date of Independence for India, many astrologers in the country believed that this was ‘unholy and inauspicious’, but, the last British Governor-General of India was adamant on this date.

It is said that political leader, who later became India’s first President, Dr. Rajendra Prasad consulted a few astrologers who found out a way. Astrologers suggested that while according to the English calendar, the day starts at 12 AM, the Hindu Calendar believes a new day to begin at sunrise. Freedom ‘at the stroke of midnight’ was a midway solution that made both the British and the Indians happy.

‘Who Does Not Consult Stars’, an article written in May 1988 in the Times, London by Sir Woodrow Wyatt also said that Indian astrologers had chosen the time fo Indian Independence.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES