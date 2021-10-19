New Delhi: Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin is yet to get listed under the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) recommendation for Emergency Use Listing (EUL). On Monday, the global health body said it was expecting one additional piece of information from Bharat Biotech regarding its COVID-19 vaccine COVAXIN and emphasised that it has to thoroughly evaluate to ensure vaccines are “safe and effective” and “cannot cut corners before recommending a vaccine for emergency use”.Also Read - T20 World Cup: Not Varun Chakravarthy or Ishan Kishan; Irfan Pathan Names Jasprit Bumrah as Team India's 'X' Factor

In a series of tweets on Monday, WHO said, "We are aware that many people are waiting for WHO's recommendation for Covaxin to be included in the COVID-19 Emergency Use Listing, but we cannot cut corners – before recommending a product for emergency use, we must evaluate it thoroughly to make sure it is safe and effective."

It added, “Bharat Biotech – the manufacturer of Covaxin – has been submitting data to WHO on a rolling basis and WHO experts have reviewed these data. WHO is expecting one additional piece of information from the company today.” Another tweet read, “The timeframe for the WHO Emergency Use Listing procedure is dependent on how quickly a company producing the vaccine is able to provide the data required for WHO to evaluate the vaccine’s quality, safety, efficacy and its suitability for low- and middle-income countries.”

“When the information provided addresses all questions raised, WHO and the Technical Advisory Group will complete the assessment and come to a final recommendation whether to grant Emergency Use Listing to the vaccine,” said the global health organisation.

The WHO’s tweet came a day after its chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan said that the agency’s technical advisory group will meet on October 26 to consider the emergency use listing of India’s Covaxin which is being used in the country’s nationwide anti-COVID-19 vaccination programme.

Importance of Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin in the WHO’s EUL

India’s indigenously-developed Covid vaccine Covaxin is one of the two anti-COVID vaccines used by the nation in its vaccination drive across the country. Until now, Covaxin has received EUAs from 14 countries and another 50 are in the process. Meanwhile, the WHO has so far included only six Covid vaccines in its EUL list that includes the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, manufactured as Covishield by the Serum Institute of India, and vaccines by Pfizer-BioNTech, Johnson and Johnson, Moderna, and Sinopharm.

Covaxin’s clinical trial data was fully compiled and made available in June 2021. All the data was submitted for EUL application to the World Health Organization in early July. We have responded to any clarifications sought by WHO and are awaiting further feedback from the global health watchdog, said the India- based pharma company earlier last month.

Without WHO’s nod for EUL, Covaxin will not be considered an accepted vaccine by most countries across the world and the delay is likely to affect students, medical tourists, business travellers and those who want to travel abroad.

The WHO Emergency Use Listing (EUL) is a procedure for assessing unlicensed vaccines, therapeutics and in vitro diagnostics during public health emergencies with the ultimate goal of expediting the availability of these products to people who need them. The EUL is used during public health emergencies. When products are not licensed yet (still in development), WHO will assess the quality, safety and efficacy (or performance) data generated during development and conduct a risk-benefit assessment to decide if they can be used outside clinical trials. Earlier this month, WHO had said in a tweet that Bharat Biotech has been submitting data to WHO on a rolling basis & submitted additional info,..on 27 September. WHO experts are currently reviewing this info & if it addresses all questions raised, WHO assessment will be finalized next week. Rolling data allows the WHO to start its review right away, as information continues to come in, to accelerate the overall review process.

According to WHO, submissions for pre-qualification or listing under the EUL procedure are confidential and if a product submitted for assessment is found to meet the criteria for listing, WHO will publish the results widely.