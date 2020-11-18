New Delhi: Pronouncing a major decision, the Central Information Commission (CIC) on Wednesday said that the wife has the right to know her husband’s salary and can seek information about the same through RTI. Also Read - IIT Jodhpur to Help NHAI in Better Design And Infrastructure For Highways

While hearing the matter, the CIC turned down the denial of information to the complainant seeking information about her husband’s gross and taxable income, and directed the income tax department of Jodhpur to provide the said information in 15 days from the date of the order. Also Read - Jodhpur Lockdown News: Total Shutdown Imposed in The District Amid Rising Number of COVID-19 Cases | What's Allowed, What's Prohibited

The CIC further rejected the argument that such information pertaining to a third party and said it does not come under the definition of information under RTI. Also Read - Rajasthan News: 11 Pakistan Hindu Migrants Found Dead in Jodhpur, Suicide Suspected

The major decision from the CIC came after it heard an appeal filed by Rahmat Bano of Jodhpur after the IT department held that the information sought by her on her husband’s income belonged to a third party.

Apart from this time, the CIC earlier while hearing other cases also had said that the wives of government servants have a “right” to know salary particulars of their husbands and these details should also be made public through RTI Act.