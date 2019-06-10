New Delhi: Challenging the action of the Uttar Pradesh police, the wife of journalist Prashant Kanojia, who was arrested for allegedly sharing an objectionable post against Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has approached the Supreme Court, seeking issuance of Habeas Corpus. The top court has agreed to hear the plea on Tuesday.

The petition claims some people in civil dress picked up Kanojia and allegedly did not produce any warrant of arrest. The petitioner alleged that the Uttar Pradesh Police did not seek transit remand from any Delhi court, but went ahead with the formal arrest in Lucknow.

Advocate Nithya Ramakrishnan mentioned the matter before a bench of Justices Indira Banerjee and Ajay Rastogi on behalf of Jageesha Arora and sought urgent hearing terming the arrest “illegal and unconstitutional”.

Kanojia had shared a video on Twitter and Facebook where a woman can be seen speaking to reporters of various media organisations outside the CM office. She claimed that Yogi Adityanath talked to her through video conference and she had sent a marriage proposal to the CM, awaiting a response from him.

On Sunday, the UP police had arrested freelance journalist Prashant Kanojia, Ishika Singh, head of a Noida-based news channel, ad Anuj Shukla, one of its editor. The Noida-based channel conducted a debate on June 6 in which a woman had allegedly made defamatory statements against Adityanath, officials said.

An FIR registered against Kanojia at Hazratganj police station, under IPC section 500 and 66 IT Act, alleged that the accused made “objectionable comments against the CM and tried to malign his image”.

Earlier in the day, one more person was arrested in Gorakhpur over alleged defamation of CM Yogi on social media on Monday. A mobile phone has also been seized from the man. The police said that the complaint was launched on Twitter by a “social worker” Gaurav Singh.