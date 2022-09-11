Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Sunday informed that one Wild Bear & a small Cub are roaming in Rajbagh locality of Srinagar district. The cops have also directed all the Citizens of the area and nearby to stay alert and remain indoors till they are caught.Also Read - Shocking: Dancer Dies of Heart Attack After Collapsing Midway During Performance in Jammu | Caught on Camera

"Wildlife officials & Police are on the job. If anyone notices/sees the bear, pls inform at SHO Rajbagh's number 7006572050," police said