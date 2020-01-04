New Delhi: Dismissing all rumours of quitting party, Shiv Sena MLA Abdul Sattar on Saturday evening clarified that he has not resigned but will hold a discussion with Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray over his role as a minister of state, as the tri-party alliance is yet to finalise portfolios for the minister.

The only Muslim leader to take oath as state minister, Aurangabad MLA Sattar was reportedly unhappy for not being given a significant cabinet position. “I have not resigned. I am going to talk to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray at Matoshree. After that, whatever decision will be taken by the CM, we will accept it,” he said.

Earlier in the day, Sena leader Sanjay Raut reacted to the rumours saying that whenever a government is formed, some leaders are always left disappointed over not getting the position of their choice. The government is of Maha Vikas Aghadi and not Shiv Sena, Raut asserted and remarked that Sattar was included in the cabinet “even though he came from outside”.

Raut also said that Abdul Sattar will get over his disappointment once he talks to the Maharashtra CM.

Notably, Sattar was inducted into the Shiv Sena from Congress just before the Maharashtra Assembly elections. His son Sameer Sattar refused to comment on the development saying that he had no information. “Only he can speak on it and I am sure he will speak soon, better to wait and watch,” he had said.

The Maharashtra cabinet has been getting delayed over and over again. However, NCP leader Nawab Malik had said that the final distribution of portfolios should be completed by Monday.

According to reports, NCP is likely to emerge as the winner with the most significant presence in the Cabinet. The Congress, which has got 12 berths, wants two additional departments relating to rural areas.