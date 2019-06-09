New Delhi: After being released from a detention centre in Guwahati, Retired Army Officer and Kargil war veteran Mohammed Sanaullah, who was declared a non-citizen, said that he is an Indian and will always remain an Indian. Notably, Sanaullah was detained by police last month for failing to conform with the rules of NRC, a register of Indian citizens prepared in 1951 which is being updated currently to weed out illegal immigrants from Assam.

Speaking to ANI, Sanaullah said,”I served in Army for 30 years, including twice in J&K and once in Imphal. I thank the High Court for granting me bail, I’m an Indian & will remain an Indian.”

Sanaullah was released a after the Guwahati High Court ordered his interim release with a condition of Rs 20,000 bail bond and two local sureties. The High Court had also issued notice to the Central government and authorities of the NRC in connection with this case.

Challenging the tribunal’s order, the 52-year-old former Army Officer had also filed a writ petition and interlocutory application in Guwahati High Court division bench.

“We had filed a writ petition and interlocutory application on behalf of petitioner Sanaullah before Gauhati High Court division bench. On (the basis of) the writ petition, the court has issued a notice to all respondents including Union of India, state of Assam, NRC authority and the then inquiry officer. In the interlocutory application, the bail order proceeding took place,” Sanaullah’s counsel, advocate Yed Burhanpur Rahman, had stated.

Sanaullah had served in joined the Army in 1987. Prior to that, he was associated with Border Police. He was also conferred a medal by the President of India for his service.

(With inputs from agencies)