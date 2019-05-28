New Delhi: In yet another show of solidarity, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav’s elder son Tej Pratap on Tuesday said that he would stand by his brother Tejashwi and those who don’t like him can leave, be it mahagathbandhan or RJD members.

“Those who don’t like Tejashwi’s leadership can leave, be it mahagathbandhan or RJD, I will always stand by Tejashwi,” Tej Pratap said, amid rift rumours between the two.

जिसको तेजस्वी के नेतृत्व पे कोई शक है वो राजद पार्टी छोर दे। — Tej Pratap Yadav (@TejYadav14) May 28, 2019

The development comes a day after senior RJD legislator Maheshwar Prasad Yadav asked Tejashwi to resign from the post of Leader of Opposition after party’s humiliating defeat in Lok Sabha elections 2019.

Tej Pratap Yadav, RJD: Many videos have gone viral on how EVMs are manipulated, even the Japanese company that manufactured EVMs doesn't trust them. https://t.co/797BiwvkY6 — ANI (@ANI) May 28, 2019

Alleging that parivarwad (dynastic politics) has cost the party most, Yadav, RJD MLA from Gaighat assembly constituency in Muzaffarpur district, claimed the party will break if his demand is not fulfilled.

Speaking to reporters, the RJD leader had said,”As a party MLA, I would request Tejaswhi Yadav to resign from the post of LOP taking moral responsibility of the Lok Sabha poll debacle and appoint any other senior party leader hailing from a caste other than Yadav to the post of LOP, failing which the party will have to face crushing defeat in 2020 assembly elections.”

Notably, RJD was the second party of the five members mahagathbandhan to face the heat of resounding defeat in the hands of NDA in Bihar. Except for one seat of Kisanganj won by the Congress, the BJP, JD(U) and LJP combine bagged 39 out of a total 40 Lok Sabha seats in Bihar.