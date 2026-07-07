‘Will answer point by point’: Champat Rai breaks silence on Ram Temple donation

Ayodhya Ram Temple donation theft case: In a significant national development amid the buzz around the Ayodhya Ram Temple donation theft case, former Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra trust general

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Champat Rai- File image

Ayodhya Ram Temple donation theft case: In a significant national development amid the buzz around the Ayodhya Ram Temple donation theft case, former Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra trust general secretary Champat Rai on Tuesday said he would respond to all allegations against him only after the special investigation team (SIT) submits its final report on the alleged Ram temple donation theft allegations.

Champat Rai breaks silence on Ayodhya Ram Temple donation theft case?

In a handwritten letter addressed to “Ram devotees”, the former general secretary of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust said “baseless allegations” have been levelled against him. Rai said he observed ‘maun dharan’ (silence) over the allegations and noted that the SIT’s preliminary report had been presented before the trust’s general meeting. The report, which he said was initially marked “top secret”, has since been made public.

What Champat Rai said on Ayodhya Ram Temple donation theft SIT report?

He said after the SIT submits its final report, he would respond point by point to the issues being raised and that “the entire truth” would come before the public.

The alleged embezzlement of donations at the Ram temple came to light on June 7. An FIR was registered on June 25 on the basis of a preliminary report submitted by the SIT constituted by the Uttar Pradesh government.

Eight persons associated with the temple’s donation-counting process have been arrested so far, and the investigation is continuing.

Referring to his background, Rai said he had been working in Ayodhya since October 1991 after being deputed by the organisation and that his 45-year-long life as a full-time pracharak had always been “an open book”.

The Ram temple trust met on Monday to choose trustee Krishna Mohan as interim general secretary and promised to overhaul the donation system and restore the faith of devotees.

While describing the theft from the temple’s donation boxes as a matter of “deep pain and embarrassment” for the trust, treasurer Govind Giri, however, said the trust unanimously appreciated Rai’s contribution to the Ram temple movement and construction despite accepting his resignation.

Defending Rai, Giri said he “is untainted in my eyes” and hailed his “life of sacrifice” for the Ram temple movement, while suggesting that his only mistake may have been placing trust in the wrong people.

(With inputs from agencies)