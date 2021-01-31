New Delhi: Dr Kafeel Khan, a 38-year-old paediatrician, who had hit the headlines after the death of 60 children in the BRD Medical College in Gorakhpur in August 2017, has been included in the list of history-sheeters, Besides, 80 others have also been named in the list on the instruction of Senior Superintendent of Police Jogendra Kumar. Also Read - Horrifying! 7-year-old Girl Raped, Left Bleeding in Field in UP's Kushinagar; Accused on The Run

Officials said that the 81 people will be on the radar of police. Speaking to PTI, Kafeel Khan’s brother Adeel Khan, claimed that the history-sheet against the doctor was opened on June 18, 2020, but the information was given to the media on Friday. Also Read - Farmers Protest Updates January 30

‘The UP government has opened my history-sheet. They say that they will monitor me for life. Good, give two security guards who will keep an eye on me for 24 hours. At least, I will be able to save myself from fake cases. In Uttar Pradesh, the situation is such that the criminals are not monitored, but the history-sheet of innocent persons are opened”, Kafeel Khan said in a video message. Also Read - 10 Dead in Moradabad-Agra Highway Accident, Yogi Announces Ex-gratia of Rs 2 Lakh Each to Kins of Deceased

He also stated that he had written to the state government requesting it to reinstate him at his post in Gorakhpur’s Baba Raghav Das (BRD) Medical College.

Who is Kafeel Khan?

In 2017, Khan was hailed as a saviour for the children for arranging emergency oxygen cylinders in Gorakhpur’s BRD medical college but later, faced action, along with nine other doctors and staff members of the hospital, all of whom were released on bail later.

Last year, he was arrested after a speech he had delivered at the Aligarh Muslim University on December 10, 2019 during the anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) protests. He was subsequently booked under the stringent National Security Act (NSA).

However, on September 1, 2020, the Allahabad High Court quashed Khan’s detention under the NSA and ordered his immediate release, saying his speech at the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) didn’t promote hatred or violence.