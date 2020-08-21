New Delhi: Former United States Vice President Joe Biden on Friday formally accepted the Democratic Party’s nomination for the upcoming presidential polls, promising that ‘I will be an ally of the light, not the darkness’. Also Read - 'America is Crying Out,' Says Kamala Harris, Joins Joe Biden on Stage For The First Time

"Here and now I give you my word. If you entrust me with the presidency, I will draw on the best of us, not the worst. I'll be an ally of the light, not the darkness. It's time for us, for 'we the people', to come together. And make no mistake, united we can and will overcome this season of darkness in America", the 77-year-old said in his acceptance speech on the fourth and final day of the Democratic National Convention (DNC).

"Choose hopes over fear, facts over fiction, fairness over privilege. I'm a proud Democrat, so with great honour and humility, I accept this nomination for the President of the United States of America", he further said.

Notably, this speech by Biden comes two days after Kamala Harris, whom he has picked as his running mate (Vice President), on Wednesday formally accepted her nomination for the post. The 55-year-old has already scripted history by becoming the first woman of Asian descent to get a major party’s vice presidential nomination and, if Biden wins, will script further history by becoming the first woman Vice President of the United States.

Also, the country has never had a female President.

The US Presidential elections are scheduled to take place on November 3, amid the coronavirus pandemic. These will pit the incumbent Republican duo of President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence against the Biden-Harris duo.