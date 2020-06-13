New Delhi: Ahead of elections on June 17 for five non-permanent seats on the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), India on Friday said that its presence in the world body will help bring the ethos of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam (the world is one family) to the world. Also Read - 'Legally Void Action, in Violation of UNSC Resolutions': Pakistan on India's Move to Broadcast Weather Reports on PoK

"India, Asia-Pacific Group's endorsed candidate for the non-permanent seat on the Security Council for the term 2021-22. A historical perspective of India at the UN," tweeted India at UN with a 10-minute-long video about India's journey at the United Nations.

"A vote for India is a vote for: Transparency, Credibility, Accountability, Effectiveness," the tweet further said.

India, Asia-Pacific Group’s endorsed candidate for the non-permanent seat on the Security Council for the term 2021-22. A historical perspective of India at the UN 🇺🇳 A vote for India is a vote for

– Transparency

– Credibility

– Accountability

– Effectiveness pic.twitter.com/5sKEsjJJbF — India at UN, NY (@IndiaUNNewYork) June 12, 2020

The video in question features TS Tirumurti, India’s Permanent Representative to the UN, reflecting upon India’s journey with the world body.

Notably, the candidature of India, which has frequently talked up its credentials to be made the sixth permanent member of the UNSC-after the US, UK, Russia, France and China-is being is being endorsed by the Asia Pacific Group, comprising 55 countries.

If elected, this will be India’s eighth term as a non-permanent member of the UNSC; at seven, it is currently tied with Colombia and Pakistan. Only Japan, Brazil and Argentina have had more tenures as non-permanent members of the UNSC.

Besides India, others in the fray for the two-year term, which begins from January 2021, are Canada, Mexico, Kenya, Djibouti, Ireland and Norway. Both India and Mexico will contest unopposed for the Asia Pacific, and the Latin American and Caribbean seats respectively.

One of the founding members of the UN, India was most recently elected as a non-permanent member in 2011-12.

The UNSC comprises 15 members-five permanent and ten non-permanent. It holds elections every year to elect five non-permanent members for a two-year term at the UN.

