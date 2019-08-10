Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday sparked a row saying that Kashmiri girls can be brought, apparently for marriage, after the path to Kashmir has been cleared.

“Our minister O P Dhankhar used to say that he will bring ‘bahu’ (daughter in law) from Bihar. Nowadays people are saying that path to Kashmir has been cleared. Now we will bring girls from Kashmir,” he said at an event.

On Tuesday, BJP MLA from Khatauli in Muzaffarnagar Vikram Singh Saini had made similar comments about Kashmiri women saying that the party workers were excited over the scrapping of Article 370 as it would now enable them to marry ‘gori‘ (fair) Kashmiri girls.

“Karyakarta bahut utsuk hai aur jo kunwaare hai, unki shaadi wahi karva denge, koi dikkat nahi hai… Aur jo Muslim karyakarta hai yahaan par, unko khushi manani chahiye… Shaadi wahaan karo na, Kashmiri gori ladki se. (The workers are very excited and those who are bachelors, they can get married there. There is no issue now. And the Muslim workers should celebrate this. Get married there, to a fair Kashmiri girl),” said the MLA.

After receiving a massive mandate in 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had advised the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) lawmakers against making statements in the media.

“Stay away from chapaas (being written about in print) and dikhaas (being on television). If you can avoid it, then you can avoid a lot of problems,” PM Modi had told the NDA lawmakers.