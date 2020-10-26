New Delhi: Looking at the deteriorating air quality in the Delhi-NCR, the Central government on Monday told the Supreme Court that it is contemplating to create a permanent body by enacting legislation to deal with annual air pollution issue in Delhi-NCR arising from stubble burning in Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. Also Read - Delhi: Sub-inspector Arrested For Molesting Four Women, Minor in Dwarka

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for Centre, said that the government has taken a holistic view of the issue of air pollution in Delhi NCR, which also includes pollution due to stubble burning.

A bench headed by Chief Justice SA Bobde told Mehta that the top court welcomes the Centre's decision to establish a body to address the menace of air pollution.

“Everybody is choking in the city, it must be curbed”, said the Chief Justice citing the menace of air pollution in the national capital.

“We can come out with the legislation in three to four days”, said Mehta and also sought a stay on the October 16 order of the top court of appointing former Supreme Court judge Justice Madan B Lokur as one-man commission.

During the hearing of the matter, the top court reiterated that it welcomes the step by the Centre, in which it will create a permanent body by enacting a legislation to deal with the annual air pollution problem, which includes pollution from stubble burning in Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.

The bench asked the counsels opposing this submission by Mehta saying that why must the court interfere if the Centre intends to bring out a comprehensive legislation to tackle air pollution.

Representing the petitioner who filed PIL to address stubble burning, senior advocate Vikas Singh told the apex court that “I don’t understand the interest of Union of India in getting the order suspended.”

After a detailed hearing in the matter, the top court agreed to keep in abeyance it’s order of appointing Justice Lokur as one-man commission to monitor steps to prevent stubble burning. The top court is likely to hear the matter again on Thursday this week.

