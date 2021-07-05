“Fefar is asking for the salary even without attending the office. He insists that he should be paid only because he is an incarnation of ”Kalki” and was working to bring rain on earth,” said Secretary (Water Resources), MK Jadav.

“He is full of nonsense. I have received his letter claiming gratuity and one-year salary. His gratuity is under process. There was an inquiry after he made the claim (of being the Kalki avatar) last time. The government had even approved his premature retirement considering his mental condition as a special case. Normally, a person facing inquiry does not get premature retirement,” Jadav said.

In his letter, Fefar also claimed India had received good rainfall in the last two decades because of his divine presence as the ”Kalki” avatar.

“There was not a single drought for even a year in the country. India reaped a profit of Rs 20 lakh crore due to good rainfall over the last twenty years. Despite this, the demons sitting in the government are harassing me. Because of this, I am going to bring severe drought across the globe this year. That is because I am the tenth avatar of Lord Vishnu and I rule the earth in Satyug,” he stated.