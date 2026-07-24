‘Will bring strong law on paper leaks’: PM Modi addresses nation amid CJP protest at Jantar Mantar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi assures a strict law against exam paper leaks as protests over testing integrity escalate at Jantar Mantar.

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प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी. (फाइल फोटो) Image Source- ANI

NEET Paper leak protest: In a massive national development, PM Modi has addresses the nation amid CJP protest at Jantar Mantar. The development comes as the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) continues its protest at the Jantar Mantar in the national capital with thousands of students joining the protest from across the country. In his video address, PM Modi has promised of bigger changes in the system of tackling paper leaks in the country.

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More strict actions against paper leaks to come in tomorrow’s Cabinet! pic.twitter.com/NRysBukk5U — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 23, 2026



In the recent update in the NEET UG Paper leak case, a Fast Track Court is set up at Rouse Avenue Court to try offences under the Public Examinations (Prevention of unfair means ) Act, 2024 and other related offences at Rouse Avenue. The judge in charge of the Mediation Centre, Tis Hazari Court, Anu Grover Baliga, has been transferred to Rouse Avenue Court as Special Judge by the Delhi High Court. Today, PM Narendra Modi said that the government has decided to set up fast-track courts to ensure swift and stringent punishment for those involved in paper leaks.