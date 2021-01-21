New Delhi: Rashtriya Janta Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Thursday said that his party will hold a week long programme to educate Bihar’s farmers about the Centre’s three contentious farm laws. Speaking to the media, the opposition leader said, “We will celebrate a week long ‘Kisan Jagruk Sapta’ between January 24 & January 30 and will educate the farmers of Bihar regarding the three farm laws.” Also Read - Centre Ready to Suspend Farm Laws for 1.5 Years, Next Round of Talks to be Held on Jan 22

He further added, "There was a conspiracy of reducing the Budget session to 2-3 days. But when we presented our views, the government had to took a step back and extended it for almost 22 days."

Yadav's statement comes on the day farmer leaders welcomed the Central government's proposal during the 10th round of talks to resolve the issues related to the newly passed agricultural laws through a committee, keeping the legislations on hold for one and a half years on a positive note.

Terming the proposal “worth considering”, the farmer leaders said that representatives of all the farmer organisations will hold consultations and then apprise the government about their stand during the 11th round meeting scheduled to be held on Saturday.

Thousands of farmers, mainly from Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh, are protesting at various border points of Delhi for over a month now against the three laws. Farmer groups have alleged these laws will end the mandi and MSP procurement systems and leave the farmers at the mercy of big corporates, even as the government has rejected these apprehensions as misplaced.