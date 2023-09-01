live

Will Centre Dissolve Lok Sabha Ahead of Its Term to Hold General Elections Early?

The speculation of holding the general election early comes in the backdrop of the government’s decision to call a special session of the Lok Sabha amid preparations for the state assembly elections of the NDA and Opposition alliance.

The Opposition members during the INDIA bloc meeting in Mumbai also expressed apprehension that the Centre may call early elections for the Lok Sabha.

New Delhi: At a time when the ruling NDA and the opposition INDIA bloc are holding simultaneous meetings in Mumbai and elsewhere to prepare strategy for the upcoming elections, the political circles are agog with discussion that the Centre might dissolve the Lok Sabha for early elections as it has decided to call a special session of Parliament from September 18-22. The fear for early elections was clearly indicated by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee recently when she said the BJP may hold elections this December itself.

As the opposition alliance of INDIA is holding a crucial meeting to take on the BJP-led government at the Centre and the state assembly elections, speculations gain momentum that the General Elections might be held along with the state assembly elections this year.

The General Elections are scheduled to be held in 2024 as the tenure of the 17th Lok Sabha will end in May 2023. If the Lok Sabha is dissolved early then, the LS polls can be held along with assembly elections in 5 states. However, the onus is on the Election Commission.

What Mamata Said on Lok Sabha Elections?

Last month, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee alleged that the BJP might potentially conduct Lok Sabha elections as early as December, with the possibility extending to January. “I suspect the BJP may hold elections this December itself, they may do so in January as well,” Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said.

She also claimed that the BJP has booked all the helicopters ahead of the parliament elections so that no other political party is able to get any helicopter.

“The BJP has booked all helicopters ahead of the parliament elections so that no other party can get any. This is their state. They think that money can buy anything,” she said.

What INDIA Bloc Leaders Apprehend About LS Polls?

Sources close to the development told news agency ANI that the leaders present in the meeting said that even if elections are held soon, the alliance members should still be prepared.

In Friday’s meeting, the discussion on the issue of one country, one election is likely to be on the agenda of INDIA alliance conference, said sources.

The meeting of the INDIA alliance is also likely to discuss the reason for calling a five-day special session by the BJP government and formulate a joint opinion on key issues like the Uniform Civil Code, Jammu Kashmir elections and mid-term polls.

JP Nadda to Meet BJP Workers

BJP national president JP Nadda is also scheduled to meet BJP workers at the party’s headquarters on Friday to discuss strategy for the assembly elections and Lok Sabha polls. This meeting on the side of the BJP is also an indication that the Lok Sabha elections might be held ahead of time.

Special Session Of Parliament From Sept 18-22

After the Central government called for a ‘special session of Parliament’ from September 18 to 22, the opposition members questioned the timing of the five-day special session of parliament and and said that it is an indicator of a ‘little panic’.

Soon after the announcement was made, speculations on the agenda for the five-day session began to circulate. One of the agenda items speculated upon was dissolving the current Parliament and announcing early Lok Sabha elections. This decision, however, can be brought about by a cabinet decision and therefore convening a special sitting of Parliament if early Lok Sabha elections was indeed the agenda, was not a requirement.

However, all this is only a matter of speculation and no one is quite sure what the agenda is for the parliament session next month. The BJP’s ideas of holding ‘One Nation, One Election’ to some extend may fructify if the Lok Sabha and assembly elections are held at the same.

