New Delhi: As the quality of air is deteriorating in the Delhi-NCR, the Central government on Thursday introduced a new law through an ordinance that puts in place a powerful oversight body and provides for up to five years of jail term and Rs 1 crore fine for violators with immediate effect.

After the new law was introduced by the Ministry of Law and Justice, the Environment Pollution (Prevention and Control) Authority (EPCA) was dissolved by the Central government and it was replaced by a commission comprising over 20 members.

What's The New Ordinance All About?

Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar said that the ordinance will ensure reduction in pollution in the city and neighbouring areas. He also said it will be successful and effective.

The ordinance may be called the Commission for Air Quality Management In National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas Ordinance 2020. It shall apply to national capital region and also adjoining areas so far as it relates to matters concerning air pollution in the NCR

As per the ordinance, the adjoining areas where it shall be in force include Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh, adjoining areas of the NCR and Delhi where any source of pollution is located and is causing adverse impact on air quality in the national capital region.

What is The Role of New Commission?

Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar said a commission has been established to check pollution in the neighbouring areas which cause pollution in the capital. According to him, the commission will take stern action against violators of the ordinance. They can be penalised heavily and even suffer a sentence of five years.

According the minister, the new commission will have the power to lay down parameters of air quality, parameters of discharge of environmental pollutants, to inspect premises violating the law, ordering closure of non-abiding industries/plants etc.

The Centre said the commission can restrict any industry, operations or processes or class of industries that may have implications on air quality in the region. Moreover, the orders of the commission shall prevail in case there is a conflict between the central pollution control board and the state pollution control boards.

The commission may take up matter suo motu or on the basis of complaints, the ordinance said, adding that any appeal against any direction of the panel shall lie only with the National Green Tribunal.

The members of the commission include a chairperson, who is or has been the secretary of Government of India or chief secretary of a state, a representative of environment secretary and five ex-officio members who are either chief secretaries or secretaries in charge of the environment department of Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh.

The commission will also include two full-time members who have been joint secretaries to the central government, three full-time independent technical members who have specific scientific knowledge regarding air pollution, one technical member from Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), one technical member nominated by ISRO and three members of NGOs having experience in matters concerning combating of air pollution.

The commission will have three sub-committees, one each for monitoring and identification, safeguarding and enforcement, and research and development.

(With inputs from PTI)