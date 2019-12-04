New Delhi: Union home minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said that the Centre has written to all states and Union territories inviting inputs to change laws to prevent incidents of mob lynching.

“We are working to bring changes in CrPC and IPC. The central government has already written to state governments and Union Territories. We have also formed a committee to look into changes required in CrPC and IPC. Once the suggestions come in, we will look into it to make the changes,” the minister said.

Recently, the minister was asked a question about lynching by Bajaj group chairperson Rahul Bajaj. “[Mohan] Bhagwat says that lynching is a foreign word — that lynching used to take place in the West. But, we know what means…that people are getting killed or something. These may be minor points but it creates an air. There’s an air of intolerance — we’re afraid. But there are some things I don’t want to say, but no one has been convicted so far,” Bajaj said.

Responding to the question, Amit Shah said, lynchings used to take place earlier as well.

“It is not correct that there have been no convictions. Several cases of lynchings have been concluded and there have been punishments but the media does not publish them,” he said.

The minister also heads a Group of Ministers constituted last year to suggest measures to combat lynchings. The members of the GoM are External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari, Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad and Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Thawar Chand Gehlot.