New Delhi: Dismissing reports which claimed that the Hippocratic oath taken by doctors will be replaced by Charak Shapath, the National Medical Commission (NMC) said, "A modified Maharishi Charak Shapath is recommended when a candidate is introduced to medical education." The NMC made the clarification in a circular released on March 31. Besides, the Minister of State for Health Bharati Pawar in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha said that there had been "no proposal of replacement of Hippocratic Oath with Charak Shapath".

IMA Opposes Charak Shapath

Taking strong objection, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) met the Union health minister this week and discussed the matter. "We raised the issue of replacing the Hippocratic Oath with Charak Shapath with the minister. He assured us that it will not be forced on medical students and will be optional," IMA national president Dr Sahajanand Prasad Singh told The New Indian Express.

"The minister said what is more important is that doctors' follow ethics while treating patients," Singh added.

What is the Hippocratic Oath?

The Hippocratic Oath is an oath of ethics historically taken by physicians. It is one of the most widely known of Greek medical texts. In its original form, it requires a new physician to swear, by a number of healing gods, to uphold specific ethical standards. The oath is the earliest expression of medical ethics in the Western world, establishing several principles of medical ethics which remain of paramount significance today. These include the principles of medical confidentiality and non-maleficence.

