New Delhi: In response to the criticism received after the mud incident on the civic engineer, Congress MLA Nitesh Narayan Rane reacted saying, “We have the medicine to tackle their arrogance.”

In another case of an apparent anti-corruption move, Congress MLA Nitesh Rane and his supporters threw buckets of mud at a civic engineer alleging that work was not being done properly.

The incident took place on a bridge near the Mumbai-Goa highway in Kankavali, where the party members were inspecting the potholes-ridden highway.

In response to questions asked on his attack, Rane said, “Now I will myself oversee the repair work on this highway, with a stick in my hand. Every day at 7 AM I will reach here. Let me see how does the Govt system win against us. We have the medicine to tackle their arrogance.”

In a video that surfaced online, Rane, who is the son of former Maharashtra Chief Minister Narayan Rane, can be seen throwing mud at Prakash Shedakar, the engineer, along with the crowd surrounding him, accusing him of negligence of work. The Congress MLA then tied him to the bridge over the river.

Narayan Rane, Rajya Sabha MP reacted to his son’s behaviour saying, “This behaviour is wrong. The protest over the highway issue is correct but this violence by his supporters is not correct. I don’t support this.”

The incident comes only a week after the Madhya Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Akash Vijayvargiya, June 26, was arrested for assaulting a civic official with a bat for demolishing an old building.

Claiming that he was challenging corruption, the BJP MLA had walked out of the jail unapologetic of the incident and received a rousing welcome by BJP workers both outside the jail and at the party office.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also commented on the incident saying, “Beta kisi ka bhi ho, manmaani nahi chalegi (No matter whose son one maybe, bad behaviour will not be tolerated).”