New Delhi: In a desperate attempt to seek justice for the victim of Jharkhand mob-lynching Tabrez Ansari, his wife on Monday threatened to commit suicide if the accused are not charged with murder.

Shahista Parveen, the 24-year-old wife of Ansari, reached the doorstep of the DC and SP of Ranchi police demanding the charges against the 11 accused be changed from IPC Section 304 (culpable homicide) to Section 302 (murder).

The police recently dropped the murder charges against the accused after the post-mortem report of Tabrez Ansari said he died of ‘cardiac arrest’. His cardiac arrest was, reportedly, caused by a combination of skull fracture, failing organs and blood congestion in his heart chambers.

As reported by a leading news portal, Parveen alleged that even after people across the world watched the “murder” of her husband, the district administration has “saved” the murderers by forcing the case under homicide.

“If the murder charges are not reinstated against the killers, I will commit suicide outside the DC office,” she was quoted saying.

On June 17, Ansari was brutally assaulted on the accusation of theft in Jharkhand’s Kharsawan district and forced to chant ‘Jai Shree Ram’. After serving judicial custody for five days, he succumbed to his injuries on June 22.

Police said that the chargesheet was scrutinised by the prosecution department that caused an obstruction in securing a conviction.