New Delhi: A day after the Rajasthan Governor approved the Cabinet proposal to call the Assembly session on August 14, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said he is happy about the development. He further noted that the ‘unhappy’ MLAs should attend the Assembly session from August 14 as they’ve been elected on Congress symbol. Also Read - Will Rajasthan Political Crisis End Soon? Team Pilot to Attend Assembly Session From August 14

“I still want that those unhappy MLAs should attend the assembly session as they’ve been elected on Congress symbol. It’s my responsibility to ensure that they are seen standing with the government in front of the public,” he added. Also Read - Rajasthan Crisis LIVE: Hope You Leave BJP Hospitality And Come Back, Tweets New Cong Chief, BSP Plea in Court Today

Expressing confidence that his government will complete full term in the state, Gehlot said he is happy that the Governor finally accepted his request to call the Assembly session. Also Read - Rajasthan Crisis: Assembly Speaker CP Joshi Challenges HC Order, Move Supreme Court Again

“I’m happy that Governor finally accepted my request to call the Assembly session sooner as any more delay could have resulted in further horse-trading. Everyone knows horse-trading took place but that won’t affect us, we will complete our full term,” he added.

While approving the state cabinet’s proposal to hold Assembly session, the Governor also gave verbal directions to make the necessary arrangements for the prevention of COVID-19 spread during the session.

Gehlot further claimed that the rates of horse trading in the state have increased after it was announced that the Assembly session would begin from August 14.

“After the assembly session was announced last night, the rates of horse trading have increased. Earlier, the first instalment was of Rs 10 crore and second was of Rs 15 crore. Now it has become unlimited and all know who is doing horse trading,” Gehlot said.