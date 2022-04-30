New Delhi: Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju on Saturday said BJP-led central government is very positive about encouraging the use of local languages in the judiciary. The development came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his meeting with chief ministers and chief justices of high courts, made a strong pitch for use of local languages in courts, contending that it will increase the confidence of common citizens in the justice system and they will feel more connected to it.Also Read - New COVID Cases In Delhi, Mumbai Soar To Highest Levels Since February; PM Modi To Hold Review Meeting Today

"The matter came into discussion in many stages. But we're very positive about encouraging the use of local languages in the judiciary…Nothing stopping us from doing it. It's a process which requires wider consultation with the judiciary," Rijiju told reporters here.

The Minister, however, said the use of languages in the court–not only the language for argument but for the passing of order– requires approval of the Chief Justice of India. "That is why it needs a wider consultation. We will definitely have a very positive consideration in this matter," he added.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Modi, while addressing the inaugural session of the joint conference of chief ministers and chief justices of high courts, said a group is looking into making legislation in two formats — one in typical legal language and the other in simple language which can be understood by ordinary people.

He said it is in practice in various countries and both the formats are considered as legally acceptable. On the issue of court proceedings, Modi said, “We need to encourage local languages in courts. This will not only increase the confidence of common citizens in the justice system but they will feel more connected to it.”

Before the prime minister spoke, Chief Justice of India (CJI) N V Ramana also said there was a need for the legal system to introduce local languages in courts.