New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said he will consider the request of the senior party leaders to become the president of the grand old party, sources told news agency ANI. He said this at the crucial CWC meet on Saturday. The statement from Rahul Gandhi came after several senior leaders, including the chief ministers of Punjab, Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh, as well as former Defence Minister AK Antony, urged the Kerala MP to come back as the party chief.

"In CWC meeting, on the request of senior leaders to become the president, Rahul Gandhi said, 'I will consider'. He also said that he needs clarity at the level of ideology, from the party leaders. Some leaders said that till the polls, he should be made the working president," sources told ANI.

It must be noted that Rahul Gandhi had quit as Congress chief two years ago after the party's debacle in the 2019 Lok Sabha election. Notably, his resignation threw the Congress into a leadership crisis from which the party is yet to fully recover.

Soo after the CWC meet was over, senior Congress leader Ambika Soni said that everybody agreed unanimously, whether he (Rahul Gandhi) will become (the party president) or not is up to him. She added that everybody is of the opinion that Rahul Gandhi should become the party president.

“G-23 wasn’t even mentioned there. They were present at the meeting. Congress isn’t divided into factions, we’re united. All leaders of Indian National Congress unanimously want Rahul Gandhi to become party pres. The process (for election) will begin in September 2022,” Ambika Soni added.

Earlier in the day, current Congress chief Sonia Gandhi said she is a full-time, hands-on party president and there is no need for leaders to speak to her through the media. Her remarks came days after Kapil Sibal, one of the leaders of the group of 23 who had written to Sonia Gandhi for organisational overhaul last year, demanded that an immediate meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) be convened and wondered who in the party was taking decisions in the absence of a full-time president.