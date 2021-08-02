New Delhi: Days after announcing his exit from politics in a lengthy goodbye post on Facebook, West Bengal BJP leader Babul Supriyo has said that he will remain a Member of Parliament. The singer-turned-politician, however, remained adament on vacating his government accommodation and returning to his hometown.Also Read - Babul Supriyo Says Won't Join Any Party After Exit From BJP; Edits it Out Later

"I will continue to work constitutionally (as MP) in Asansol, WB. There is politics beyond constitutional post & I withdraw myself from it. I will not join any other party. I will vacate the MP bungalow in Delhi and release security personnel from their duties soon," the 50-year-old leader announced today.

Supriyo kicked off a political storm over his announcement to quit politics over Facebook. The former Union minister and BJP leader Babul Supriyo has earlier said he has met top leaders of the saffron party, but was yet to take a call on his next course of action.

Babul Supriyo, who has served as a Union minister for the Narendra Modi government, was removed earlier this month in a major Cabinet rejig.