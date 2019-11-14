New Delhi: A day after the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) administration announced the decision to partially roll back the hostel fee hike of students, the JNU Students’ Union on Thursday said it will continue its protest until the administration completely rolls back the fee hike.

“Our movement for a complete rollback of the fee hike, draft hostel manual and illegal IHA meeting of 28 October shall have to be continued against the JNU administration and HRD Ministry,” Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union said in a statement.

Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union: Our movement for complete rollback of the fee hike, draft hostel manual and illegal IHA meeting of 28 October shall have to be continued against JNU administration and HRD Ministry (file pic) pic.twitter.com/87EQ9hfLqM — ANI (@ANI) November 14, 2019

Giving a major relief, the JNU administration on Wednesday decided to partially roll back the fee hike and also provide assistance to students of economically weaker sections.

“The JNU Executive Committee announces major roll-back in the hostel fee and other stipulations. Also proposes a scheme for economic assistance to the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) students,” Education Secretary R Subrahmanyam in the Ministry of Human Resource Development, said in a tweet.

The development comes after the students of the university earlier in the day staged a protest against the Vice-Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar outside JNU convention centre over the fee hike.

Over many days in the past month, the students of the JNU have been staging protests against the fee hike and new hostel manual which also includes provisions on dress code and curfew timings since October 28.

On November 11, the agitating students protest garnered momentum as the rent for student single room hiked from Rs 10 to Rs 300, rent for student double room hiked from Rs 20 to Rs 600, one-time refundable mess security deposit hiked from Rs 5,500 to Rs 12,000.

The protest on the same day escalated when HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ along with Vice President Venkaiah Naidu had gone to All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE) to attend the Jawaharlal Nehru University’s third convocation.