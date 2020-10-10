New Delhi: Indian troops deployed at the Keran Sector of North Kashmir thwarted yet another attempt by terrorists, supported by the Pakistan Army to smuggle weapons from across the Line of Control (LoC), Army said on Saturday. Also Read - Jammu and Kashmir: 2 Terrorists Gunned Down During Encounter in Kulgam's Chingam

“Troops detected movement on banks of Kishen Ganga River. Immediately, joint operation was launched with J&K Police. 2-3 terrorists were detected trying to transport some items in a tube tied to a rope from the far bank of the river. Troops reached and recovered arms”, news agency ANI quoted Army sources as saying. Also Read - In a First, Indian Army Convoy Drives Through Newly-built Atal Tunnel | WATCH

Addressing a press conference, Lt Gen BS Raju, who is commanding the strategically-located XV corps in Kashmir said that alert troops, using surveillance devices, caught a cache of arms being smuggled by Pakistan. Also Read - Jammu And Kashmir: BJP Leader Escapes Attack as Terrorist Opens Fire; PSO Retaliates, Dies in Action

“This shows that the intentions of Pakistan are the same. We will continue to fight back their ill intentions in future also”, the Lt General said.

Indian troops have recovered two bags which had, four AK 74 rifles, eight magazines, and hundreds of AK rifle ammunition.

The infiltration bid from comes amid multiple ceasefire violations by the Pakistani Army in the past month.

At about 1:30 am today, Pakistan initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and intense shelling with mortars, targeting civilian areas along the LoC in Makote sector of Poonch. The Indian Army retaliated befittingly.

A police official said the heavy shelling caused fear and panic among the border residents. The shelling stopped around 4.30 am, the official said. Yesterday, a 40-year-old woman, Hamida Bi, was injured in Pakistani shelling on civilian areas in Qasba sector of Poonch.