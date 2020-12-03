Coronavirus Vaccine Latest Update: Warding off apprehensions about the availability of the coronavirus vaccine to all in the country, AIIMS Delhi Director Dr Randeep Guleria on Thursday said that it is not possible to vaccinate everyone in India in the beginning. He added that there has to be a priority list to see that who should get vaccine first. Also Read - No Link Between 'Serious Adverse Event' Suffered by Chennai Participant & Oxford COVID Vaccine Shot, Says DCGI

"In beginning, vaccine won't be available in sufficient doses to give to everyone. We need a priority list to see that we vaccinate those who've high chances of dying due to Covid. Elderly, people with comorbidities and front line workers should be vaccinated first," Dr Guleria said.

Saying that vaccines in India are in their final trial stage, he expressed hope that by the end of this month or early next month, the country should get emergency use authorisation from Indian regulatory authorities to start giving vaccine to public.

“There is good data available that the vaccines are very safe. Safety and efficacy of vaccine not compromised at all. 70,000-80,000 volunteers given vaccine, no significant serious adverse effects seen. Data shows that in the short term vaccine is safe,” Guleria added.

He further added that the work is going on at war-footing both at Centre and state level for vaccine distribution plan in terms of maintaining cold chain, having appropriate storehouses available, developing strategy, training vaccinators and availability of syringes.

“Once booster dose is given, vaccine will give good amount of anti-body production and will start giving protection. This will last for many months giving protection for a significant time when numbers will be less. We need to see type of immunity vaccine gives,” Guleria added.

Talking about the current wave of coronavirus, he said that now there is a decline in current wave and he hoped that this will continue if all are able to have a good COVID-19 appropriate behaviour.

Giving details about Chennai trial case, he said that it was an incidental finding rather than related to vaccine. “When we vaccinate a large number of people, some of them may have some other disease, which may not be related to vaccine,” he said.