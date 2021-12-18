New Delhi: Will COVID pills help us defeat the infection and will it be of any use? Do vaccinated people have to take COVID pills? Amid surge in Omicron variant cases, there has been a debate about the need for COVID pills and if it will be required to fight the novel coronavirus. Indian Council of Medical Research Director General Balram Bhargava on Friday said the scientific data on anti-viral Covid pills still does not support that these medicines will be useful at the moment as it has been found that they need to be given earlier even before the diagnosis of the disease.Also Read - Can Omicron And Delta Combine To Make A Super Variant? Highly Possible, Experts Say

“There is no evidence to suggest that vaccines are not effective against Omicron variant,” ICMR Director General Balram Bhargava said in a briefing on the present situation of COVID and new variant Omicron in the country. Also Read - UP Reports First Omicron Cases in Ghaziabad, India’s Tally Goes Beyond 100 | Top Developments

He said it is likely that Omicron will outpace Delta variant where community transmission occurs as per a WHO report. The ICMR Director General said that it is very important to have low-intensity festivities and avoid non-essential travel and mass gatherings. Also Read - Karnataka Must Impose Section 144, Night Curfew Ahead of New Year, Technical Advisory Committee Suggests Bommai Govt | Read TAC’s Full Report Here

Joint Secretary, Health, Luv Agarwal, said that new Covid cases are being reported below 10,000 for the past 20 days. The case positivity for the last 1 week was 0.65 per cent. Currently, Kerala contributes 40.31 per cent to the total number of active cases in the country, he said.

India is administering Covid-19 vaccine doses at the highest rate in the world and the daily rate of doses administered is 4.8 times the rate of doses administered in the US and 12.5 times the rate of doses administered in the UK, he said.

On new Covid variant, he said that a total of 101 Omicron cases across 11 states have been reported so far.

NITI Aayog’s Member, Health, Dr V.K. Paul said: “A new phase of the Covid-19 pandemic is being experienced in Europe with a steep rise in cases.”

About genome sequencing, he said that sequencing of every sample is not possible.

“It is a surveillance and pandemic assessment and tracking tool, not a diagnostic tool as of now.”