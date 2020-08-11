New Delhi: Soon after Russia announced that it has developed world’s first coronavirus vaccine, AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria he will have to see critically whether it is safe and effective. He also said that India has the capacity for mass production of vaccine. Also Read - ‘Sputnik V’: How Does Russian Covid-19 Vaccine Work? Why it is Under Question? FAQs Answered

"If Russia's vaccine is successful, then we will have to see critically whether it is safe and effective. India has the capacity for mass production of vaccine," Guleria said.

Guleria said this on the sideline of an event to mark Embassy of Israel's contribution of state-of-the-art artificial intelligence-based technologies and high-end equipment to the AIIMS, Delhi.

#WATCH: If Russia's vaccine is successful, then we will have to see critically whether it is safe and effective… India has the capacity for mass production of vaccine: AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria on Russia claiming to have developed vaccine for #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/4LDkXPyLGx — ANI (@ANI) August 11, 2020

Earlier in the day, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that his country has developed the world’s first vaccine against COVID-19 that works quite effectively and forms a stable immunity against the disease.

“A vaccine against coronavirus has been registered for the first time in the world this morning,” Putin said.

Putin’s claim has come amidst concerns raised by experts about the speed of Russia’s work, suggesting that researchers might be cutting corners.

Amid fears that safety could have been compromised, the World Health Organization (WHO) urged Russia last week to follow international guidelines for producing a vaccine against COVID-19.

Named as Sputnik-V, the vaccine is a reference to the surprise 1957 launch of the world’s first satellite by the Soviet Union.

However, the treatment is yet to go through crucial Phase 3 trials where it would be administered to thousands of people.