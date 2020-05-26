New Delhi: Even as it seemed that there was a rift within Maharashtra’s ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government over the handling of the coronavirus pandemic in the state, Congress leader and state cabinet minister Nitin Raut on Tuesday said that it was actually the central government which was responsible for the spread of COVID-19 in Mumbai, adding that under the leadership of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Maharashtra would win its battle against COVID-19. Also Read - Coronavirus in Maharashtra: With 2,091 New Cases, State Inches Closer to Crossing 55,000-Mark

In a video that has gone viral, he said in Hindi, "When passengers arriving from abroad landed in Mumbai and started spreading coronavirus in the city, why didn't the central government realise that flights should be stopped immediately? They kept Parliament functioning as well."

"India's first case was reported on January 31. On February 12, Rahul Gandhi ji said that we are about to face a very dangerous pandemic but the Government of India ignored him because they don't consider leaders of opposition parties as their own," he further said.

31 Jan ko pehla case samne aaya. 12 Feb ko Rahul Gandhi ji ne bayaan diya ki bahut badi mahamari ka saamna humko karna padega lekin Bharat ki sarkar ne inn baaton ko andekha kiya kyunki vo virodhi party ki kisi bhi log ko apna maante hi nahi hain: Nitin Raut,Maharashtra Min.(2/2) — ANI (@ANI) May 26, 2020

The Maharashtra Energy Minister further accused the opposition BJP of trying to topple the state government, advising Prime Minister Narendra Modi and former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to stop ‘day-dreaming.’ He also remarked that while everyone should fight coronavirus together, they (the BJP) ‘don’t have any shame.’

“I assure you that the state government, under CM Uddhav Thackeray, will be victorious in this battle against coronavirus,” he concluded.

Main aapko vishwas dilaata hun ki pradesh ki sarkar Uddhav Thackeray ji ke netritva mein zaroor iss #COVID19 ke mahayudh mein jeetegi: Nitin Raut, Maharashtra Minister pic.twitter.com/mhh1IkVVXI — ANI (@ANI) May 26, 2020

His statement, notably, comes on a day, Rahul Gandhi shirked from taking any responsibility for the COVID-19 situation in Maharashtra. Also another Congress leader and former Mumbai Congress chief Sanjay Nirupam hit out at CM Thackeray, accusing him of doing 60 flip-flops in last 60 days.

Amid the ongoing political situation in the state, it came to light that CM Thackeray, who also heads the Shiv Sena, last evening met NCP chief Sharad Pawar at Thackeray family home Matoshree.

On Tuesday, Maharashtra, the worst COVID-19 affected state in the country, recorded 2,091 new cases of coronavirus, which took it even closer to the 55,000 mark. The state currently stands at 54,758, including 1,792 deaths.