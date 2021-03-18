New Delhi: As the national capital on Thursday recorded 607 new COVID-19 cases, the highest in about two-and-a-half months, it is being speculated that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal might impose lockdown anytime soon to bring the infection under control. Though the Delhi government has not made any official statement on imposing lockdown in the national capital, the Kejriwal government earlier in the day urged the Central government to increase the vaccination drive and bring strict measures to prevent the coronavirus spread. Also Read - Around 32 Million Indians Pushed Out Of Middle Class Due to Pandemic, Recession Last Year: Report

Acknowledging that coronavirus cases in Delhi have been rising in the last few days, Kejriwal, earlier in the day, asserted it was not a matter to be worried about even as he announced the capacity of daily inoculation in Delhi will be augmented from 30,000-40,000 to 1.25 lakh. Also Read - Gujarat: Night Curfew in Ahmedabad From Friday; Malls, Theatres to Remain Closed on Weekends

He also said the number of vaccination centres will be doubled to 1,000 from about 500 at present spanning both government and private facilities. The closing time for vaccination would be extended and would be done from 9 am to 9 pm from 9 am to 5 pm currently. Also Read - Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali Actors And Crew Test Positive For COVID-19, Shooting Halted

Taking safety measures, Kejriwal said his government has directed officials for stricter tracking, tracing and isolation of cases.

Earlier in the day, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain had urged people to be cautious, observe all safety norms and not get complacent about the pandemic situation in the city.

On Wednesday, the Delhi government had issued directive according to which all schools and educational institutes like polytechnics, colleges and coaching centres will remain shut till further order. And fitness facilities such as gyms and swimming pools will also remain shut till March 31.

Apart from this, all ticketed and non-ticketed monuments, spas, nightclubs, weekly bazaars and cinema halls will also remain shut till March 31. Moreover, the government has also banned any gathering of over 50 people across the national capital until March 31.

On Thursday, the number of active cases in the national capital rose to 2,924 from 2,702 a day ago. The 607 new cases took the infection tally to 6,45,632 while 6.31 lakh people have recovered so far. One new fatality took the toll to 10,949, while the positivity rate rose to 0.76 per cent from 0.66 per cent on Wednesday.