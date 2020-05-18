New Delhi: Even as the restrictions have relaxed on retail shops for the fourth phase of coronavirus lockdown, shopkeepers in Delhi are in two minds over resuming occupation, fearing overcrowding in market areas. Also Read - Coronavirus: Delhi Govt Issues Fresh SOP For Handling of Bodies of COVID-19 Patients

The Delhi government is yet to announce its guidelines and relaxations for the implementation of the extended lockdown, however, it earlier said more economic activities will be allowed.

Traders' association in some parts of the capital city gave a go-ahead for opening shops in markets on alternate days, a Times of India report stated. At the same time, some others feared that congest the market area and trigger a surge in COVID-19 cases.

Traders’ association in popular market areas like Chandni Chowk or Karol Bagh believed that given the half-done redevelopment plans in an already congested area where these markets are situated, it will be impossible for the shops to implement social distancing once they open, the TOI report stated.

However, it is still a divided opinion as some other traders and resident welfare associations suggested that markets should resume with all precautionary measures.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said a detailed plan to ease restrictions in the city will be announced on Monday, and claimed that centre’s latest guidelines for the fourth phase of COVID-19-induced lockdown are largely in line with the proposal sent by the Delhi government.

In his recommendations to centre on May 14, Kejriwal had suggested opening of markets, shopping complexes and operation of buses and metro services with strict social distancing norms.

He had also suggested operation of construction activities and that movement of labourers within Delhi be allowed.