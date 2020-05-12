New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday opened the floor to Delhiites for suggestions on relaxations for the fourth phase of coronavirus lockdown. One of the pertinent questions for suggestion was if the metro rail services in the national capital should resume. Also Read - Coronavirus: Maharashtra to Release Around 50% Prisoners to Decongest Jails Across State

Addressing a virtual media briefing, CM Kejriwal said, "I want to ask the people of Delhi to send their suggestions on what they want post May 17. You can send in your suggestions by 5 pm tomorrow on the number 1031, WhatsApp no. 8800007722 or e-mail at delhicm.suggestions@gmail.com."

"Should we start buses, metros, auto, taxis, schools or markets? We want suggestions on what all should start and what all should be kept under the lockdown. It is obvious that the social distancing should be maintained," he said in the briefing.

Earlier on Monday, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) had out out a tweet hinting that they might restart operations soon. “Specially trained housekeeping staffs are deployed in stations to clean passenger movement areas and associated equipment such as AFC gates, lifts and escalators to begin safe operations,” the tweet read.

The DMRC officials also said that the metro staff is ready to get back to work whenever the government allows resumption of metro services.

Delhi metro has been out of regular operation since March 22, two days before the lockdown was first announced. Since then, it has been functional only for people working in essential services.

Temporarily, the Delhi Metro stations have also been housing nearly 1,500 personnel of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), who hope to reduce the risk of transmitting COVID-19 to friends and family by spending their non-duty hours in the stations.