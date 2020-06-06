New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is likely to take a call today on whether to open the capital city’s borders from June 8 or not. The Delhi government has received over 7.5 lakh suggestions from people on this issue in the ongoing week. Also Read - Kejriwal Warns of Action Against Private Hospitals Denying COVID-19 Treatment, Urges Asymptomatic People to Not Test

From June 1, the Delhi government decided to seal off the city for a week in the view of the increasing number of COVID-19 cases. It also asked Delhiites their opinion on whether the health services of Delhi hospitals be restricted to the treatment of only Delhi people.

Kejriwal had asked Delhiites to send their suggestions on WhatsApp number 8800007722, delhicm.suggestions@gmail.com or by dialling 1031 by 5pm on Friday.

Sources in the government said the borders can be reopened, but the services of the Delhi government-run health facilities may be reserved only for the people of Delhi in the wake of the COVID-19 infection spread in the city.

However, health services in the Centre-run hospitals may be available for people belonging to other states.

In the statement, the government said it has received over seven lakh messages on their WhatsApp number and 53,000 suggestions have been received through 1031. The government has got around 5,000 emails.

During an online media briefing earlier this week, Kejriwal had expressed apprehensions that people from other states will come to Delhi to avail the “best health services” amid the ongoing COVID-19 crisis once the borders are reopened and that would lead to a shortage of beds for those living in the national capital.

Some people say the borders should be reopened after one week but healthcare services in the city should be available only for Delhiites, Kejriwal said.

A separate issue from traffic curbs

Meanwhile, this is an altogether separate case from the traffic curbs in place on Delhi-NCR border. The traffic curbs have been imposed during the earlier phases of lockdown by local authorities. Delhi-Noida, Delhi-Ghaziabad, Delhi-Faridabad borders were closed for non-essential traffic movement. Delhi-Gurgaon border was also closed. The Supreme Court has asked the Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh governments to come to a consensus on border closure and make access to special pass easy and uniform.