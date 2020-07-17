New Delhi: After extending support to China in the contentious Ladakh face-off between India and China, US President Donald Trump has said that he wants to do everything possible to keep peace for the people of India and China. Also Read - Donald Trump Tanks in Polls, 70% Say Country Spiralling Out of Control

He (Trump) said I love the people of India and I love the people of China and I want to do everything possible to keep the peace for the people, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany told reporters at a news conference here on Thursday.

She was responding to a question on Trump's message to India, which recently had a standoff with China in eastern Ladakh along the Line of Actual Control.

Earlier in the day, White House Economic Advisor Larry Kudlow described India as a great ally, saying President Trump is a great friend of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

On Wednesday, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that India has been a great partner of the US.

“India has been a great partner They are an important partner of ours. I have a great relationship with my foreign minister counterpart. We talked frequently about a broad range of issues. We talked about the conflict they had along the border with China. We’ve talked about the risk that emanates from the Chinese telecommunication infrastructure there,” Pompeo told reporters in response to a question.

(With PTI Inputs)